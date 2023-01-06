The Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Márcio Macedocreated a GTT (technical working group) to discuss the recreation of the Pró-Catador program, which encourages the organization of collectors of recyclable materials in cooperatives.

The program was created in 2010, during the 1st government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and closed in 2020. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) created, in 2022, the program Recycle+also aimed at collectors.

According to the press release issued by the General Secretariat, Recicla+ will be revised.

The group’s coordinator will be the deputy secretary of the General Secretariat, Tânia Maria de Oliveira. Within 30 days, a normative act must be proposed that brings back the old program and revises the current one.

The group, according to the statement, will also have representatives from collectors’ cooperatives, companies in the area, the AGU (General Advocacy of the Union) and the ministries of the Environment, Social Development, Labor and Cities.

The measure will be published in the Official Diary of the Union and obeys Lula’s order that determined studies to recreate the Pró-Catador.