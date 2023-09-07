Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/06/2023 – 19:48

The Planalto Palace confirmed this Wednesday, 6th, by means of a note, that deputies Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE) and André Fufuca (PP-MA) will be appointed ministers. The announcement is the outcome of a negotiation for Centrão’s entry into the government that has had a series of advances and setbacks in the last two months.

Silvio Costa Filho, 41 years old, will take over the Ministry of Ports and Airports in place of Márcio França, who will take over the ministry of micro and small companies, to be created. Known in the political world as Silvinho, the deputy is the son of Silvio Costa, who was an ally of former President Dilma Rousseff even during the impeachment process in 2016. Silvinho is in his second term as a federal deputy.

André Fufuca, 34 years old, will assume the Ministry of Sport in place of Ana Moser. He is in his third term as a federal deputy. He is close to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the president of the PP, Ciro Nogueira, a staunch oppositionist to the current government. Fufuca even took over the presidency of the PP when Ciro was licensed to be Jair Bolsonaro’s Chief of Staff. This proximity to Bolsonarism bothered some of the PP’s Lulista deputies.

The difficulty of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to accommodate Centrão in the government was such that, at the beginning of the conversations, the person quoted to take over the Ministry of Sport was Silvinho. The PP insisted as much as it could to get the Ministry of Social Development, commanded by PT Wellington Dias. It was only about two weeks ago that Dias was able to establish himself in office. He is a friend of Lula and the main person responsible for Piauí becoming the most PT state in Brazil.

Congressional votes

The ministerial reform is a measure by Lula to try to consolidate a base in the Chamber. Leftist parties managed to elect few deputies in 2022, which forced the president to seek alliances outside his political field.

In Congress, there is already an expectation for a new ministerial reform between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. In this case, it would be a broader renegotiation with the parties that support Lula. It will also be the moment to remove ministers whose performance was evaluated as unsatisfactory by the president.

Ana Moser & Márcio França

The note released by the federal government does not say what will happen to Ana Moser.

França, who will go to the ministry of micro and small companies, moved to try to take over the Ministry of Science and Technology in place of Luciana Santos, from PC do B. The idea, however, has lost strength in recent days.

According to the note released by the Planalto Palace, the nominations and inaugurations will only take place when President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returns from India, where he is going to the G20 meeting. The PT member leaves for the Asian country on Thursday, September 7, after the Independence Day parade.