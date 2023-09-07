Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/06/2023 – 21:30

Planalto Palace confirmed this Wednesday, 6th, by means of a note, that deputies Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE) and André Fufuca (PP-MA) will be appointed ministers. The announcement is the outcome of a negotiation for the entry of the two parties into the government that has seen a series of advances and setbacks in the last two months.

Silvio Costa Filho, 41, will take over the Ministry of Ports and Airports in place of Márcio França, who will head to the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Cooperatives and Creative Economy, to be created. Known in the political world as Silvinho, the deputy is the son of Silvio Costa, who was an ally of former President Dilma Rousseff even during the impeachment process in 2016. Silvinho is in his second term as a federal deputy.

André Fufuca, 34 years old, will assume the Ministry of Sport in place of Ana Moser. He is in his third term as a federal deputy. He is close to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the president of the PP, Ciro Nogueira, a staunch oppositionist to the current government. Fufuca even took over the presidency of the PP when Ciro was licensed to be Jair Bolsonaro’s Chief of Staff. This proximity to Bolsonarism bothered some of the PP’s Lulista deputies.

In a text and video post posted on social networks, André Fufuca thanked him for the nomination for the position, citing Lula and also Arthur Lira (PP-AL), mayor and one of the articulators of his group’s entry into government.

“I want to thank President Arthur Lira and all Progressive parliamentarians in the Chamber of Deputies. Thank you very much to this strong and active group that works tirelessly for the good of our Brazil. I thank President Lula, for the trust and for the gesture, which strengthens democracy and one of the Powers of our Republic”, he said.

Silvio Costa Filho, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of the Ports and Airports Portfolio that he will assume and thanked “the entire government” for the opportunity.

“I announce that I had the privilege of being invited by the Honorable President of the Republic, Lula, to serve as Minister of State for Ports and Airports in Brazil, an extremely relevant ministry for the economy of our country where, for example, 95% of Brazil’s exports and imports pass through our ports. We are going to dialogue together with male and female workers, with the national productive sector, state governors, mayors and mayors of Brazil so that, collectively, we can advance the country’s economic and social development agenda”, he said.

The difficulty of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to accommodate Centrão in the government was such that, at the beginning of the conversations, the person quoted to take over the Ministry of Sport was Silvinho. The note released this Wednesday, 6, by the Planalto Palace went so far as to incorrectly announce them with reversed positions. The PP insisted as much as it could to get the Ministry of Social Development, commanded by PT Wellington Dias. It was only about two weeks ago that Dias was able to establish himself in office. He is a friend of Lula and the main person responsible for Piauí becoming the most PT state in Brazil.

Change seeks to win more votes in Congress

The ministerial reform is a measure by Lula to try to consolidate a base in the Chamber. Leftist parties managed to elect few deputies in 2022, which forced the president to seek alliances outside his political field.

In Congress, there is already an expectation for a new ministerial reform between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. In this case, it would be a broader renegotiation with the parties that support Lula. It will also be the moment to remove ministers whose performance was evaluated as unsatisfactory by the president.

Ana Moser and Márcio França futures are ignored in note

The note released by the federal government does not say what will happen to Ana Moser, another woman to leave office in the government, after the former holder of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, lost her vacancy to Celso Sabino in July. At least at this first moment there was no public thanks from the president to Ana Moser. One of the possibilities is that she goes to the Olympic Authority, a hypothesis that displeases the former athlete’s allies.

In the case of France, which will go to the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Cooperativism and Creative Economy, it moved to try to take over the Ministry of Science and Technology in place of Luciana Santos, from PCdoB. The idea, however, lost strength in recent days.

In the midst of resistance to change folders, he received other considerations. As pointed out by the Column of the Estadão, France won the government the right to make at least two nominations in the government. It will be up to him to appoint a board at Sebrae (Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Companies) and the new command of ABDI (Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development). He has not yet decided who he will choose for the vacancies.

According to the note released by the Planalto Palace, the nominations and inaugurations will only take place when President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returns from India, where he is going to the G20 meeting. The PT member leaves for the Asian country on Thursday, September 7, after the Independence Day parade.

Exchange in charge of Caixa is for later

Caixa Econômica Federal was left for later in the ministerial reform of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in which the Ministers of Sport and of Ports and Airports were changed. The postponement of the change of command in the public bank was anticipated by Broadcast this Wednesday morning.

Despite disagreements between PP deputies and Caixa employees, former federal deputy Margarete Coelho (PP-PI), current financial director of Sebrae, continues to lead the dispute for command of the public bank. Like the Ministry of Sports, handed over to André Fufuca (PP-MA), Caixa must be handed over to the PP.

As the report showed earlier, names like that of the former vice-president of the bank, Danielle Calazans, were even circulated as possible choices, but they have less force. “They closed with Margarete,” said a source familiar with the discussions, on condition of anonymity. Coelho is close to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who articulates the reform with Lula.

The postponement of the change at Caixa has to do with Lula’s willingness to value the seat he will hand over to the PP, according to the sources. As well as the command of the public bank, the definition of the command of the National Health Foundation (Funasa) was also postponed. The organ will be destined to the Republicans, but the PSD also insists on occupying the post.

In addition to Caixa’s presidency, the bank’s vice-presidencies should also be changed.