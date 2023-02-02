Government had issued MP on January 2 that extinguished the National Health Foundation and transferred part of its attributions to the Ministry of Cities, commanded by Jader Filho (MDB)

One of the promises of the Planalto Palace for senators to help elect Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) to another term in the Casa Alta was to recreate the National Health Foundation. On January 2, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) had issued a provisional measure that extinguished Funasa. Here’s the full (875 KB).

By the MP, when the foundation was extinguished, part of its attributions would be transferred to the Ministry of Cities, led by Jader Filho (MDB), son of the senator Jader Barbalho (MDB-PA) and brother of the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB). The Cities would be left with the basic sanitation works, which are carried out in municipalities across the country and attract the greed of politicians from various parties.

Health and environmental surveillance activities would remain under the Ministry of Health, headed by Nísia Trindade.

In the last 4 years, Funasa’s budget for basic sanitation actions was R$ 2.9 billion:

2019: BRL 634 million;

BRL 634 million; 2020: BRL 902 million;

BRL 902 million; 2021: BRL 629 million;

BRL 629 million; 2022: BRL 719 million.

In 2023, it will be R$ 640 million for the same purpose.

It was necessary for the Planalto to negotiate with the Barbalho family a retreat in this movement regarding the foundation. The agreement is that the entity will not be extinguished, as the MP will simply be set aside in Congress – it will lose its validity after 120 days of being published.

In defense of Provisional Measure No. 1,156, the government argued that Funasa acts in basic sanitation measures and that such competence is intrinsic to the Ministry of Cities. THE explanatory statement also says that the integration of such attributions to the direct administration would result in a “political elevation of the subject” with a view to “give new tools and strength for greater monitoring and for the development of integrated care”.

Now, 1 month after presenting this defense for the end of Funasa, political motivation has spoken louder and the foundation will be maintained as it is so that its positions can be offered to allies in Congress.

The group of senators who will have influence to nominate the president of FUNASA and other relevant posts is still unclear. The positions will be used to reward those who helped in the election of Rodrigo Pacheco to preside over the Senate.

Many 2nd echelon posts were promised for the Planalto allied senators to fill, but on the condition that this operation is only completed in the coming weeks and does not draw so much attention from the opposition. Planalto wants to avoid that these exchanges of support for positions are branded as physiology. This expression was created in Brasilia’s politics in the 1980s, when it was said that deputies and senators depended “physiological” for charges and funds.

The most likely thing is that Funasa’s positions will be handed over to PSD, PSB and PDT senators. These 3 parties have 16, 4 and 3 senators, respectively. They were vital to secure Pacheco’s votes on Wednesday (Feb. 1, 2023).