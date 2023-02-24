Lula and Rui Costa have a series of meetings this Friday (24.Feb); gas tax break expires Feb 28

The Planalto Palace intensified the discussion on fuel prices. There were two meetings on the subject this Friday (24.Feb.2023), one led by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and another by the minister Rui Costa (Civil House). It is possible that there will be another later in the day.

In the morning, Lula gathered the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira. The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, also participated.

The economic team is trying to prevent an extension of the reduction in taxes on gasoline and ethanol, which runs until February 28, 2023. The resources are in the plans of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), to recompose the public accounts.

In the accounts of the minister’s team, the return of taxes (PIS/Cofins) cut on gasoline and ethanol would yield R$ 28.9 billion to the government’s coffers.

The political wing of the Executive, however, wants to maintain the exemption. The end of the benefit should make the price of gasoline rise by R$ 0.69 per liter, according to Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers). This would bring political wear and tear to Lula.

The discount is part of a provisional measure issued by the government on January 2. Other fuels are also exempted by the device, but with a deadline of December 31st.

In addition to the conversation chaired by Lula, there was another meeting under the command of Rui Costa. Jean Paul Prates and the minister Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) participated.

Lula and Rui Costa should still have a new meeting at the end of the day. Fuel taxes will have to be addressed again.

The commitments were not public agenda de Costa when this text was published. In Lula’s case, only the meeting with Jean Paul was included.

The president of Petrobras is one of the critics of the price policy adopted by the state-owned company during the government of Michel Temer (MDB), which transfers fluctuations in the international market and the dollar to consumers.

Finding a way to reduce fuel prices to allow the return of taxes without raising pumps is a top priority for his administration.

Jean Paul left the Planalto Palace without speaking to journalists. He has to wait for Petrobras’ results to be announced, on March 1st, before making public statements. Others involved in the meetings also did not speak.