The use of the artificial intelligence (AI) It has become an essential tool in various fields, among which tourism stands out, since the use of this technology will allow you to manage and discover new forms of easy itineraries for your next trip.

artificial intelligences as ChatGPT not only offers quick and established responses, which makes it a unique tool for travel planning, technology that provides specific information on which places to visit and the division of them according to the days you will be traveling.

The technology can use users’ purchase history data to improve recommendations, taking into account the availability of airline tickets, hotel rooms, and rental cars, plus approximate costs for major venue tickets, and even low cost itineraries

platforms of Artificial intelligence by storing the most relevant information of a place, it allows to classify the visits ordered geographically and even under a certain budget, ease of time that the use of the AI It helps make it better for tourists.

You can make complete itineraries that include: places and free activities to carry out during your visit to a place, in addition to the places that must be visited with cost, marking how much is the approximate cost of the tickets, as well as recommendations of where to eat.

Suggestions that allow you to adapt and plan the budget in a better way, in addition to marking a itinerary more detailed of the must-see places of the place and above all that it saves you planning time.