Even if you’re not into cars, you should have done it once: a road trip across Europe where you don’t take the fastest route, but the most beautiful. Straight through the Dolomites towards Italy, for example. An additional advantage: the car fits much more wine and olive oil than the boot. You just have to hurry, because the mountain passes of the Dolomites are becoming an environmental zone.

At least, that proposal is now there. Various municipalities in and around the mountain range want one zona traffico limitato set for the Dolomites. The goal is less noise and less emissions on the mountain range. The exact details and requirements are still unknown, but assume that you are no longer welcome with your petrol car (especially if it has a sporty pipe).

It is also not yet known on which mountain passes in the Southern Alps the environmental zone should apply. There are quite a few beautiful roads such as the Pardoi Pass, Gardena Pass or Sella Pass. The Stelvio Pass is still a bit further away anyway, but if the environmental zone is satisfactory, more mountain passes may follow. Cyclists and hikers will certainly be happy.

Environmental zone in the Dolomites should come in 2024

The reason for the environmental zone in the Dolomites is the Winter Olympics in 2026. These will be held nearby, near Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. In order to make the outside air a bit cooler there, the environmental zone must be established in 2024. Quickly plan your road trip to the Dolomites, so.