Businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54 years old, arrested for setting up an explosive device in an access area to Brasília International Airport, stated in a statement to the Civil Police of the Federal District that the plan was “Start Chaos” that would lead to “decreation of the state of siege in the country”.

According to George, the idea was to install explosives in at least 2 locations in the Federal District. A pump would be installed on poles near a power substation in Taguatinga, in the Federal District. The information was published by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and later confirmed by other vehicles.

🇧🇷An unknown woman suggested to the protesters at the HQ that a bomb be installed at the energy substation in Taguatinga [região administrativa do DF] to provoke the lack of electricity and start the chaos that would lead to the decree of the state of siege”, declared the businessman in the deposition.

George Washington is from Pará. According to him, he works as a manager of a gas station and is licensed as a CAC (collector, sport shooter and hunter).

He was arrested on Saturday night (Dec.24, 2022) after placing a bomb on a road leading to Brasília Airport. According to the police, George Washington participated in demonstrations in support of the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the federal capital.

The businessman was detained overnight, in an apartment in the Southwest, central region of District F. The police seized two shotguns, 1 rifle, 2 revolvers, 3 pistols, 5 explosive emulsions, ammunition and camouflage uniforms at the scene.

George told the police that, on the date of the arrest of the Serere Xavante indigenous person, he would have spoken with police and firefighters and assessed that the agents were on Bolsonaro’s side and that, therefore, the arrest would be decreed. “Intervention by the Armed Forces”🇧🇷

“However, after almost a month, nothing happened and so I decided to draw up a plan with the protesters at the Army HQ to provoke the intervention of the Armed Forces and the declaration of a state of siege to prevent the establishment of communism in Brazil”, declared in the statement to the police.

He also said he had manufactured the apprehended explosive device, which could be triggered at a distance of between 50 and 60 meters. He stated that he handed the bomb to a person named Alan and asked that it be installed on a pole to stop the power.

Dino criticizes

The future Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, commented on the subject on his Twitter profile. He stated that the protesters’ camps in front of army barracks are “terrorist incubators”🇧🇷 Since October 30, supporters of Bolsonaro have carried out demonstrations against the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Yesterday’s serious events in Brasilia prove that the so-called ‘patriotic’ camps have become incubators for terrorists. Measures are being taken and will be expanded as quickly as possible,” wrote the senator-elect in his profile on twitter.

Dino criticized armamentism —one of Bolsonaro’s main flags— and stated that “overcoming it is a priority” of the next government.

In addition, the future minister praised the work of the Civil Police of the Federal District with the arrest of the suspect. He also stated that delegate Andrei Rodrigues, appointed as the next director general of the Federal Police, is following the unfolding of the episode and endorsed that “there will be no amnesty for terrorists, their supporters and financiers”.