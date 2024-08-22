Abu Dhabi Police has completed its preparations for the new academic year (2024-2025), with a comprehensive plan in cooperation with strategic partners, to ensure the return of students to school, and to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety for all, as part of its strategy to enhance security, safety and road safety. Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that its competent departments have completed their readiness to support efforts to maintain the security and safety of all. The Criminal Security Sector has prepared an awareness program within the strategic goal of Abu Dhabi Police in crime prevention.

The plan includes increasing traffic patrols at intersections and internal and external roads in the emirate, and traffic sergeant patrols to regulate traffic and facilitate the movement of school buses, and ensure pedestrian crossings to ensure traffic safety for our students while getting out of the vehicle and until reaching the school gate.

The Security Media Department of the Leadership Affairs Sector is also implementing an awareness program to prevent crime and promote traffic culture, coinciding with the start of the school year. Through this program, various awareness messages and films are published through the media and social networking sites, highlighting the importance of enhancing public awareness to protect their children from all types of cybercrimes, and urging them to follow up on their children.

The administration also sends various messages to drivers to raise their awareness of the importance of paying attention while driving their vehicles, reducing speeds near schools, adhering to safe driving, and bringing vehicles to a complete stop when the “Stop” arm is opened for buses, in addition to urging them to cooperate with traffic patrols to enhance the flow of traffic and avoid accidents.