Monday, December 11, 2023, 12:25



Updated 2:27 p.m.

Thousands of young people from Murcia leave school without the necessary training to find a job opportunity and are lost in the search for employment. In many cases, they just need a push and guidance to improve their profile and get out of that maze. The Ministry of Education and Employment wants to activate this process with the 'T-Sigo' program, a pilot project to 're-fish' young people and activate them. Technicians from the Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF), coordinated with the institutes' counselors, will locate the children and guide them on the training possibilities they can access. 900 young people under 24 years of age will participate in the pilot initiative, who will be able to follow a training itinerary adapted to their profile, which improves their professional qualifications and brings them closer to employment.

During the three months in which they will complete the itinerary, the young people will have the support of expert professionals in 'coaching' who, in addition to helping them discover their weaknesses and strengths, will motivate them “so that they acquire a positive attitude in order to plan their career.” educational and professional.

Reduce abandonment



The program includes group and individual activities and participation in external activities, such as visits to companies, that bring young people closer to the reality of the labor market. The pilot project will begin in January in Murcia and Cartagena. After gauging the children's strengths, the technicians will guide the young people about their training options – for which they can receive scholarships – and will help them find professional internships in companies so that they can apply for training contracts.

The final objective of the program is to reduce the unemployment rate in the age group of 18 to 24 years by 10% (now it amounts to 26%, according to EPA data) and early educational abandonment, which in the Region It is at 18.7%. The program has an investment of 600,000 euros in this first pilot edition.