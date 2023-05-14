The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi revealed a plan to reduce groundwater extraction by up to 650 million cubic meters by 2030, in addition to an improvement in the groundwater quality index (locally and federally), and a decrease in the water extraction rate compared to the recharge rate from 24-fold to 16-fold. By the same year, in addition to enhancing the use of recycled water from feeding the aquifer in the areas that are used for irrigation, in terms of quality and quantity, noting that the depletion of the groundwater aquifer resulted in an increase in its salinity.

In detail, the authority stated that the past year (2022) witnessed the continuation of efforts to monitor the use of groundwater in the emirate, and new initiatives were launched to assess the long-term sustainability of deep groundwater reservoirs in Abu Dhabi, noting that the groundwater monitoring program includes two networks to monitor groundwater. In the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, one for measuring water levels, and the other for quality, while the groundwater monitoring network includes 441 monitoring wells, and 97 wells that operate automatically with automatic measurement and data transmission. 1,100 analyzes of water level measurements have been collected, and 225 additional measurements of wells other than monitoring wells. .

The authority indicated that 81% of the hydrogeological map of the UAE has been completed, as the percentage of completion in the hydrogeological maps and the geographical database for the northern emirates reached 100%, and the completion rate in the comprehensive assessment of deep groundwater resources in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reached 100%, as this qualitative and quantitative assessment determines Integrated elements of sustainable development and use of resources in relation to deep groundwater reservoirs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The authority confirmed that groundwater constitutes 60% of the total water sources consumed in the emirate, and is mainly used to irrigate crops in the agricultural sector, and to a lesser extent to irrigate crops in forests and parks, noting that one of the most important challenges facing groundwater is the depletion of the stock, so that it exceeds Extraction rates Natural feeding rates. This depletion causes a decrease in groundwater levels and a deterioration in its quality in several areas, as 79% of it has become highly saline, 18% of it is brackish, while only 3% of it is considered fresh water.

She pointed out that the water scarcity index in the emirate is one of the lowest in the world, yet the emirate records one of the highest rates of per capita water consumption. Most groundwater resources are surface aquifers, which are the most common reservoirs in terms of use and productivity. Most of the groundwater reservoirs in the emirate are non-renewable.

And she warned that the deterioration of groundwater quality affects its use, especially the agricultural sector, which plays an important role in achieving food security and stimulating economic activities related to it, and it affects economically by resorting to other water sources, such as desalinated water and recycled water that requires investments to transport it. and distribute it. In addition, the increase in groundwater salinity leads to the need to maintain and replace irrigation networks, which increases costs for farmers.

She pointed out that the deterioration of groundwater quality and lower levels also causes the agricultural sector to depend on small desalination plants, which in turn lead to various environmental impacts, such as high greenhouse gas emissions. In response to these challenges, she confirmed that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi adopts, through this policy, the necessary measures to ensure integrated and efficient use

for the various water resources, through sustainable management, organization and management of groundwater and its control.

