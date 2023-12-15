Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/12/2023 – 21:24

The Ministry of Ports and Airports (MPor) announced this Friday, 15th, that it will publish on Monday, 18th, the measures proposed by airlines to reduce ticket prices. The package will be detailed at a press conference at 11 am.

According to MPor, the measures are the result of extensive dialogue with representatives of the main Brazilian airlines.

Earlier the Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) published an article indicating that there would be a new round of meetings before the announcement, information that had been given by the ministry's advisors.

The package was a demand from MPor to companies. The signals from the ministry and companies are that the plan will involve a greater volume of promotions and measures to reduce the value of aviation kerosene (QAV), which should act as a bargaining chip to enable companies to implement measures.

There is also an expectation that the plan may include measures to address high prices for tickets purchased at the last minute. Another possibility is that the government will signal proposals to reduce the volume of judicialization that affects companies. Another action is the structuring of the National Civil Aviation Fund (Fnac), which is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, and provides R$8 billion in capital for investments for airlines, involving financing from BNDES.