The second meeting of the Emirates Council for Environmental and Municipal Action for the current year discussed the developments in the draft amendment of Union Law No. 24 of 1999 regarding environmental protection and development, in addition to ministerial decisions related to single-use products and alternatives to HFCs. The Council approved the mechanism for implementing the ministerial decision regarding the regulation of single-use products, in light of the ban on plastic bags by 2024.

The Council discussed important topics and files represented in the federal guidelines in the field of environmental and municipal work. Single use and associated time plans.