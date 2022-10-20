





The European Union (EU) plan to limit gas prices to control the rise within the bloc can only work with close cooperation from external partners such as South Korea and Japan, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

A ceiling “implies risks that producers could sell the gas elsewhere,” the German head of government told lawmakers ahead of a European summit in Brussels that will address the controversial issue.

“This is why the EU must coordinate closely with other gas consumers, for example Japan and South Korea, so that we do not compete with each other,” he added.

European leaders are due to analyze this Thursday and Friday the proposals of the European Commission – the bloc’s Executive – to reduce energy prices.

In early October, 15 countries called for a price cap on European gas imports, but the proposal did not convince Germany or other central European countries.

At the same time, the German chancellor insisted that Russian President Vladimir Putin uses “energy as a weapon”, but that this does not affect the determination of Western countries to support Ukraine.

The “scorched earth tactic” carried out by Russia “only reinforces the determination and perseverance of Ukraine and its allies”, he said.

“The terror exercised by Russian bombs and missiles is an act of desperation by Moscow,” he added.

Scholz also said that, thanks to the commitment of Westerners, Ukraine’s “financial needs” until the end of the year are “virtually guaranteed”.







