The Emirates Health Services Corporation revealed that it is implementing a plan to expand the scope of the use of artificial intelligence in the medical field by increasing the medical specialties that use robots extensively, and increasing the number of doctors able to use this technology, noting that the medical teams of the institution have succeeded in performing 500 surgeries using surgical robots by 100% success.

Dr. Zaki Al-Mazki Al-Shamsi, a consultant surgeon and head of the robotic surgery program at the Foundation, told Emirates Today that the robotic surgery project aims to provide accuracy and efficiency in surgical operations through the use of robotic technologies and artificial intelligence. Hence, the main objective of this project is to improve treatment outcomes for patients and reduce risks related to conventional surgery.

He said, “The project plan includes working to develop the use of advanced and accurate surgical robots that enable surgeons to perform surgeries more accurately and effectively. The plan also includes providing training and education to surgeons on the use of new technologies and how to deal with surgical robots.”

He stated that the robotic surgery project requires work on different levels of technology, including surgical robots with advanced capabilities and specialized software that enables the control of robots and the implementation of delicate surgeries. The project also requires work with specialized and highly experienced doctors and surgeons to ensure the provision of the best surgeries and results for patients. .

He added: “The robotic surgery project represents an important development in the field of medicine and surgery, and it is considered one of the innovative and effective solutions to improve treatment results and reduce the risks and complications that result from traditional surgery, indicating that a number of doctors have been trained in different specialties exceeding 15 doctors to provide service to a large number of patients with different diseases and medical diagnoses.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the medical teams at Al Qassimi Hospital have conducted more than 500 operations with success rates of 100% and a short recovery period, which prompts the institution to expand the adoption of these treatment methods in all its hospitals.

He emphasized that the Foundation seeks to expand the medical specialties that use robots extensively and increase the number of doctors who are able to use this technology. It also aims to provide the best treatment services and educate community members about the properties, benefits, results and safety of using these technologies.

As part of its plan to enhance the capabilities and competence of its medical staff, the Corporation seeks to provide its hospitals and health care centers with a group of medical expertise and competencies, which have benefited from specialized training programs, to achieve the goals of sustainable health development, and to enhance the capabilities and healthy work environment in all its facilities with the best medical human expertise and capabilities.