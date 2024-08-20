The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that it is preparing to launch a plan to expand the scope of training Emirati students professionally and practically in private sector establishments.

She said that she intends to implement the “Vocational and Practical Training for National Students” programme gradually over the coming years, so that it becomes a national initiative that contributes to continuing to achieve historic achievements and results in the Emiratisation file in the private sector.

The ministry stated that the “student citizen employment contract” model requires establishments to pay a specific monthly wage, through the wage protection system, of no less than 4,000 dirhams.

In detail, the Assistant Undersecretary for National Human Resources Development and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Policy and Strategy Affairs, Ahmed Al Nasser, stated that the vocational and practical training program for students, which was launched in cooperation with the Ministry’s partners, as part of the pilot phase for the academic year 2023-2024, is an important strategic step to develop the professional skills of young Emirati cadres, in line with the goals of economic diversification and priority sectors in the UAE, noting that the program aims to build a strong work ethics system among young people, in parallel with the endeavor to strengthen the ties between Emirati students and private sector companies, and encourage them at an early age to consider the jobs provided by this vital sector.

The Ministry has created a model employment contract for a student citizen, through which a contract may be concluded between the establishment and the student citizen on a full-time basis, until the student obtains the specified qualification within one of the programmes supported and approved by the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES), in a group of professions and specialised job categories.

Al Nasser said in a press statement that “the ministry seeks through the program to prepare generations of trained and ready-made national competencies to lead the country’s ambitious economic stages, and achieve its vision of transforming to a knowledge-based economy, and thus support efforts to achieve sustainable development in all its forms, especially since the program works to enhance citizens’ efficiency and expand their professional horizons, by providing students from the ninth grade to the final year of higher education with the necessary practical experience and skills required for the labor market, which achieves more excellence and competitiveness for citizens in the fields of the labor market.”

“To enhance the benefits achieved by the programme, and based on the great success achieved in the pilot phase, the Ministry is preparing to launch an action plan to gradually expand the scope of the programme’s implementation over the coming years, in a way that enhances the objectives of building citizens’ expertise, their participation in the labour market, and developing partnerships, so that the vocational and practical training programme for students becomes a pioneering national initiative that contributes to continuing to achieve historical achievements and results in the Emiratisation file in the private sector, and thus the sustainability of this file, which is considered one of the national priorities that enjoys the support of the wise leadership,” he added.

The Ministry stated that the contracts of establishments included in the localization targets with studying citizens, according to a work contract for a studying citizen, are calculated within the localization rates required from the establishment according to Cabinet Resolution No. (7/1) of 2021 and its amendments, and the decisions issued in implementation thereof, stressing that it is not permissible to combine the benefits and advantages of “Nafis” for citizen workers in the private sector, and the reward granted to the studying citizen enrolled in study within one of the supported and approved programs from “Nafis”.

According to the model of the student citizen work contract, establishments are responsible for issuing a work permit to the citizen according to the model specified in the Ministry’s system, with the commitment that the profession specified in the work contract be consistent with the specialization of the student citizen contracted with, as well as the commitment to pay the monthly wage specified in the work contract, provided that it is not less than 4,000 dirhams, to be paid through the wage protection system.

The Ministry stressed that when the establishment contracts with a citizen student, it must register him with one of the pension funds approved in the country, and pay the required contributions on his behalf on a regular basis according to the approved procedures, while committing to amending the citizen student’s employment contract after graduation to a citizen employment contract according to the forms approved by the Ministry, and amending his wage level in accordance with the establishment’s regulations in the same professions, provided that the contract period after amendment is not less than the study period during the period of the citizen student’s employment contract at least, and in a profession in the same field.

The Ministry stressed the necessity for the student citizen to commit to not changing the agreed-upon academic specialization except with prior approval from the Ministry and the employer, and to ensure that he successfully passes the study program from the accredited educational institution, in addition to committing to the agreed-upon training dates, controls and conditions, and maintaining the work secrets that he learns during the training period.

In the event that the establishment fails to meet any of its obligations, the contributions required from it shall be imposed in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. (7/1) of 2021 and its amendments, and the decisions issued in implementation thereof, while in the event that the student citizen fails to meet any of his obligations, he shall be obligated to return the amounts he received from the establishment during the period of the student citizen’s employment contract.

10 Contractual Obligations

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has identified 10 obligations on both parties to the work contract of a citizen student, including five obligations on the employer (the first party), including: paying a monthly wage to the second party as agreed upon in the previous clause, through the wage protection system, registering the second party in one of the pension funds, paying contributions, training the second party in the facility in the contracted specialization and in parallel with the study, providing an appropriate training environment, and appointing the second party in a job that matches his specialization after successful graduation, in accordance with the functional, professional and craft principles of this job and for a period not less than the duration of the contract.

It also specified five contractual obligations for the student citizen, including not changing the agreed-upon academic specialization except after the approval of the employer and the Ministry, successfully completing the academic study program, fully adhering to the agreed-upon training dates, controls and conditions, maintaining the work secrets he learns during the training period, and joining work with the first party in the profession that is consistent with his specialization for a period not less than the duration of this contract.