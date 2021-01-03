new Delhi: The year 2021 has started and many people are thinking about buying a new smartphone in the new year. If your budget is not very high and you want to get a smartphone with good features, then there are many options available in the market. All companies are giving discounts on buying smartphones in the new year. In such a situation, this can be a golden opportunity for you to buy a smartphone. Today you are telling about some such smartphones, whose features are tremendous and the price is also less than Rs 20,000.

Realme narzo 20 Pro

This smartphone of Reality has a big 6.5 inch display, on which movies can also be enjoyed. This phone has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. Working on Android 10 operating system, this smartphone has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera for selfies. It has a strong battery of 4500mAh. The price of this phone on the e-commerce site is Rs 14,999.

Motorola One Fusion +

Motorola’s smartphones are also making a splash in the Indian market. In the new year, the company is offering smartphones equipped with the best features at a low price. Its One Fusion Plus phone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone has a 6.5-inch full HD display. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Talking about the camera, it has a 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a great 16MP front camera. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery. The price of this phone on the e-commerce site is Rs 17,499.

Redmi Note 9 Pro max

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro Max phone has a 6.67-inch full HD Plus screen. This smartphone has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has an 8nm octa core processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. It has a strong rear camera setup of four cameras and a 32MP front camera. Many advanced modes have been given in these cameras. The phone has a 5020mAh battery, which supports fast charging. The price of this phone on the e-commerce site is Rs 18,499.

POCO X2

There are many such smartphones of Poco company in the market, which can fit your budget. Their features are also fantastic. This phone has a 6.67 inch Full HD Plus display. The company is offering 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage in the smartphone. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Talking about the camera, it has 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup and 20MP + 2MP two camera setup for selfie. The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery. The price of this phone on the e-commerce site is Rs 15,999.