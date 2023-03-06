Car manufacturers are going to turn off cars in the future when customers don’t pay their bills. Ford is the first company to obtain a patent for driving debtors crazy – up to and including allowing the car to drive away autonomously in the future.

Outstanding payments are annoying for car manufacturers. And reminders by mail or app are very easy for customers to ignore. Ford has therefore recently obtained a patent that could make the fight against the debtor much easier – while at the same time making life difficult for the defaulting counterparty.

Different ‘escalation phases’

The patent consists of informing customers of their outstanding debts in various ‘escalation phases’. Ford would ‘over the air‘, as some car manufacturers are already doing with software updates.

It should start with minor annoyances, and gradually lead to the car being barely drivable. The final step would even be that – when there are self-driving cars – the manufacturer will have full control over the vehicle. This could then drive itself back to the dealer.

“Incessant and unpleasant noise”

According to the patent, the system must first deactivate individual functions, such as the GPS navigation, the sound system or the air conditioning. All in all, this should cause a ‘certain amount of inconvenience’ to defaulters. If that’s not enough, the car should start producing an “incessant and unpleasant noise.”



Do not intervene in case of late payment small turn

Naturally, Ford will not use this remedy immediately if you have not yet paid the invoice for your minor service after a month. In the US, many car manufacturers themselves provide loans to customers for the purchase of a new car. In the first instance, Ford will mainly deal with defaulters who are far behind in paying their monthly interest and repayments.

