Through the aspects that shape the Sonora Sustainable Energy Plan, the state of Sonora will become an exporter of clean energy and a world benchmark in the fight against climate changeasserted the Governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño.

Within the framework of the sixth extraordinary meeting of the National Conference of Governors (Conago)in the presence of john kerryUnited States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and Ken Salazar, ambassador of the United States in Mexico, the Sonoran president stated that in Sonora the photovoltaic plant is being built in Puerto Peñasco with a production capacity of one gigawatt, in addition to the fact that in Bacadehuachi finds one of largest deposits in the world.

“We have large lithium deposits. All these resources will be collected in the Sonora Plan, which seeks precisely to synthesize the initiative of the president (Andrés Manuel López Obrador) in the contribution of our country to climate change ”, he indicated.

Before governors, governors, head of government and Adam Augusto Lopez HernandezSecretary of the Interior, the head of the state Executive stressed that President López Obrador has expressed a strong commitment to promote the sound planwhich represents the greatest public policy and commitment of the Government of Mexico to cope with climate change.

On his occasion, John Kerry highlighted the importance of the meeting held in Oaxaca, which allows us to work together to combat climate change and set an example worldwide.

Likewise, he asked the governors and governors to assume a shared responsibility and promote a energetic politics to curb the effects of climate change derived from the increase in greenhouse gases.