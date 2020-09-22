Anupam Kher, actor Today is the occasion of celebration. Everyone has faith in Yogi Ji’s ability. UP’s film city will be in UP but the whole world will consider it as their own. Like the Taj Mahal, it should attract the world. Yogi ji recorded us in history by inviting him to the first meeting of its establishment. If I could be a partner in realizing this dream of Yogi ji, it would be my good fortune.

Paresh Rawal, Chairman, National School of Drama Very welcome step. Yogi ji will also fulfill this dream, I am sure. If Yogi ji makes any effort in writing the film screenplay, it will help a lot. It will also prove to be a revitalizing dimension to regional cinema.

Raju Srivastava, President, Uttar Pradesh Film Bandhu I am happy that Yogi has tried to give a new option to the film world. It will give wings to the spirits, dreams of amazing talents of small towns. I will be present at all times, serving with full potential. Thanks to Yogi Ji, greetings.

Manoj Joshi, actor Wonderful and unique effort. The film city will be the epicenter of the film industry in 12 Indian languages ​​including Punjabi, Bengali, Hindi. Try to make it eco-friendly. Today, stories of the Hindi belt are dominated on the OTT platform. Today 70 percent of the technicians are from Uttar Pradesh. UP is very rich in color work. This new film city can be very useful in making all these ‘self-reliant’. This will give a new direction to the industrial, tourism development of the state.

Anoop Jalota, singer It is a very appreciated effort. For this, film cities of the whole world should be studied. Their strengths, shortcomings should be understood. Facilities should be provided in terms of requirements. This is a significant effort for the world. My best wishes

Kailash Kher, singer Today, when Yogi himself is leading, there is no work that is impossible. Millions of forts are standing in the name of Film City in the world, what have people done in 70 years that they are disgusted, ashamed. Uttar Pradesh is the holy land of the gods. It will guide the world. May this world of yogi ji nurture Indian culture. Art seekers get respect. It will happen, it is my belief. Rest Yogi ji order, we are runners.

Satish Kaushik, Producer Director UP shooting has been a friendly place. I have done a lot of work here. Today is a historic day for the art sector of the whole world. Yogi is giving a new option to the film world. The presentation shown today showed us the image of a better future. You have given a new foundation to us artists. The culture of UP has influenced Indian films from the beginning, now the film city here will affect the whole world. My very best wishes, many thanks to Yogi ji.

Udit Narayan, playback singer Yogi ji has done very beautiful work in a very short time. In such a situation, we are all excited about the announcement of Film City. I have been a part of the film industry for 40 years. If I could contribute anything to realize this big dream of Yogi ji, I would consider life blessed.

Manoj Muntashir, lyricist Yogi gave wings to crores of talents. For 75 years, the Hindi belt had been waiting for it. The language of UP spread to the world, but the stories of UP were not heard. Yogi ji is requested to consider the direction of setting up a film institute and music institute. There should be an attempt to introduce the new generation to the great people like Alha Udal, Mahamana Malaviya. I am very proud to be UP today.

Ashok Pandit, President, Film Directors Association The idea of ​​involving the people of the film world in the production of Film City is a symbol of Yogi’s positivity. Producers, technicians, actors are the infrastructure of our industry. Involvement of them is a guarantee of success of this large project. Yogi’s vision has been ‘Beyond the Globe’. Surely this film city will also be a reflection of this idea. Our entire industry is ready to fulfill your dream shoulder to shoulder.

Vivek Agnihotri, filmmaker Salutations to Yogi ji’s innovative thinking and prompt execution. It is a very important and much awaited effort. Hindi film industry will get a new foundation. God is with you sir.

Soundarya (filmmaker, daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth) There is still no animation industry in India. It has a big impact in today’s films. Yogi ji, if there is an effort in this direction, then there will be great convenience. Many thanks to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for announcing the establishment of Film City.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with the legends of the cine world regarding the Film City in UP. During this period, Chief Minister Yogi discussed in detail the proposed film City with many veterans including Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Udit Narayan, Nitin Desai, Kailash Kher, Anoop Jalota, Ashok Pandit, Satish Kaushik. All the veterans gave their suggestions to CM Yogi. Read who said what ….