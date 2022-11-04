Allowing more people to choose and retain technology, construction and energy, far-reaching robotization of industry and additional deployment of temporary skilled workers from outside the EU. With these interventions, the shortages of technicians should completely evaporate until 2030, according to a new plan of attack.

The plan that five technology and energy sector organizations and national employers’ associations VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland presented to the cabinet on Friday immediately outlines a disaster scenario. ‘If there is no unorthodox approach to the shortage of technical workers and engineers, many ambitions will remain on paper. Sustainability and energy transition will stall. The housing shortage is not solved. The industry will come to a standstill.’

To tackle such major societal challenges, many additional technicians are needed: up to and including 2030, approximately 60,000 on a permanent basis per year. ‘Solutions must be found for this,’ write the initiators. They express the ambition to completely eliminate the shortages up to and including 2030. It would be a “groundbreaking” plan of attack.

According to chairman Theo Henrar of FME, the employers' organization for the technology industry, the shortage of technical personnel has been going on since the time that Queen Beatrix was on the throne. "We see a large outflow and for the time being all employers' associations have tried to do something about it with plans. But we can no longer keep coming up with small solutions, otherwise we will be disappointed. Change requires cooperation, including with trade unions."

A metal worker at work © AFP



Double the intake

For example, the organizations, together with the trade union movement, want to double the influx of technicians and minimize the outflow. This requires the creation of a new labor market system, which is called the Golden Gate. In concrete terms, there will be a central place – both online and physically – for information about and guidance in career steps towards a (new) profession in technology, construction and energy. People who participate – starters and newcomers, but also experienced professionals – receive a ten-year work and development guarantee.

So-called technology centers in the Netherlands should also be set up. Education and the business community work closely together there to enable students and workers to develop throughout their careers. Doekle Terpstra, chairman of the entrepreneurs’ organization Techniek Nederland, calls this step ‘revolutionary’. ,,We want to offer the best of the best there; experienced teachers who work in practice as well as teach and practice rooms with the latest techniques and equipment. Now this method is regionally in its infancy and it is all much too fragmented. By working together, with education as a partner, we can achieve great success.” See also In the first half of the year: Retail sales fall at their sharpest rate since 1994

In addition, productivity must increase: do more with fewer people. The far-reaching plan provides for the digitization, robotization and standardization of processes across the board. The idea is that complete chains of design, construction, production and installation become more efficient. Technical developments – such as user-friendly software and even the application of exoskeletons (portable machine that the user can control himself) – can make heavy work challenging and bearable for a long time.

Created a lot of work

Now the trade union movement also supports targeted plans for this, says FNV director Albert Kuiper. “Robotization and automation has also created a lot of work and that’s good. All those robots have metal parts, which is behind installation technology. There is a desperate shortage of these people, so it is an important condition that we take action here.”

Installing a hybrid heat pump can save up to 60 percent per year. © Technology Netherlands



Finally, the initiators want to welcome more status holders (foreigners with a residence permit) to technology, since the above plans do not immediately yield sufficient to meet the high demand for technicians. And even temporary skilled workers from outside the EU are wanted; offering a job, income and good housing. Abuses with housing, such as with seasonal migrants, will be banned, they claim.

The plan with which the branches and their companies themselves start working and in which they invest, has a cost of 50 million euros per year. ‘We are asking the government to double our commitment to 100 million per year, so that a total of 1 billion euros will be available in ten years’ time.