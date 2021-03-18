The Government, through Banco Nación, launched the fourth stage of the Mi Moto plan. This is a new quota to request credits for the purchase of nationally manufactured motorcycles in 48 installments at a discounted rate. As detailed from the entity, the same operation is maintained as in the three previous editions.

The maximum amount to be financed per user is up to $ 200,000 and with a single term of 48 months, French repayment system, with no grace period once the term has expired.

This amount does not include additional costs and expenses ancillary to the operation (patenting, freight and sealing, among others). The credit is available to all users, whether or not they are customers of the bank..

As a detail to take into account, it is necessary to know that the loans have limited capacity and that the financing amount represents 100% of the sale value of the vehicle (VAT included). From the National Bank, they explained that The credit program is annual and is renewed month by month with a quota of motorcycles made available by the manufacturers.

The interest rate for those who collect their assets through the BNA is 28.5%, while for the rest of the users it is 37.5%.

With these rates, for example, a motorcycle of $ 150,000 would pay an initial fee of $ 6,019 in the case of a client who collects his assets in the BNA. For the rest of the clients, the initial fee would amount to $ 7,059.

My Moto program, fourth stage

Requirements

Human persons apt to be bound.

Prior to disbursement of the loan, you must have at least one Savings Bank (at no cost) or you must open one through the BNA + APP. Only one motorcycle per customer may be purchased.

Bonus paid by the Ministry of Productive Development of the Nation. In all cases, the ministry will discount the interest rate of the line by 10p.pa over the interest rate to be applied to each loan in question.

Once the credit is pre-approved, the client will have 7 calendar days to reserve the motorcycle at the BNA Store.

Brands and models

44 motorcycle models of different brands are available.

The program includes models from 13 different brands, and the brands participating in the plan are: Bajaj, Corven, Brava, Keller, Gilera, Honda, Mondial, Motomel, Benelli, Beta, Guerrero, Okinoi and Zanella.

Among the cheapest models are the Mondial LD ​​110 Max, at $ 82,999 and the Corven Mirage Base, also at $ 82,990. And among the most expensive are: the Benelli, TNT 15 that costs $ 199,000.

In this link you can access all brands and models, each option has its sale price: https://tiendabna.com.ar/mi-moto .

Characteristics of the loan

The operation will be carried out through the BNA Market Place.

100% of the sale value of the vehicle will be financed (VAT included), but patenting or other expenses that may arise are not included.

Maximum amount: up to $ 200,000.

Minimum Amount: it will be the equivalent of the value of the cheapest product, which according to the list of Banco Nación went from $ 78,800, last month, to $ 82,990.

Term and amortization: 48 months only, amortization in monthly, equal and consecutive installments, calculated by the French system, without grace period.

Interest: for users who receive their assets in Banco Nación, an interest rate of 28.50% Fixed TNA will accrue (subsidized by the Ministry of Industry).

How to process the loan

As in previous editions, the loan application begins through the site: Mi Moto del Banco Nación.

There you must complete a form in virtual form.

After the reservation, you must formalize the loan application in person at the branch (only those who have the pre-approved credit attend).

Once the credit is approved, the purchase can be made in 200 dealers in the country that are adhered to the program.

During February, 24,645 motor vehicles, 14.9% more than in the same month of 2020, when 21,454 units had been registered, according to data from the Motor Vehicle Division of the Association of Automotive Dealers of the Argentine Republic (Acara).

The number of units patented in January was 28,441 motor vehicles, 7.2% more than in the same month of 2020, when 26,552 units had been registered.

