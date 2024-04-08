Plan for supplying abortion pills to women abroad appears to be failing

The GroenLinks-PvdA initiative memorandum to make it easier for Dutch doctors to supply abortion pills to women abroad appears to be failing. A majority of the House of Representatives, including the forming parties PVV, VVD and NSC, has major objections. “Would we accept it as our policy? overruled by other European countries?” asked NSC MP Daniëlle Jansen.

It is the second progressive proposal in a short time that is in danger of being defeated. Last week, NSC called on the outgoing cabinet to withdraw the Transgender Act, which should make it easier for trans people to change their official gender. According to the party, it would be far too easy to choose a different gender.

“A conservative wind is also blowing in the Netherlands,” D66 MP Wieke Paulusma noted on Monday. “I am very concerned about the next cabinet.”

MPs fear that doctors are unable to determine whether women are being pressured to have an abortion

The proposal from GroenLinks-PvdA aims to allow abortion pills to be prescribed via digital consultations, so that women from Poland in particular no longer have to travel abroad or order via detours in the early stages of their pregnancy. Abortion pills now have to be sent via other countries and do not always arrive (on time). Very Catholic Poland has strict abortion laws.

Currently, doctors in the Netherlands are not allowed to prescribe medication without physically seeing a patient themselves. That turned out to be an important argument for MPs on Monday to oppose the proposal. They fear that doctors cannot properly check whether women are not being pressured to have an abortion. The MPs also think that the women will receive worse physical and emotional aftercare. Furthermore, doctors would be less able to assess how far the pregnancy has progressed. If a woman has been pregnant for longer than she claims, an abortion pill can be dangerous. “Abortion care is more than administering medication,” MP Sophie Hermans (VVD) summarized the criticism.

Diplomatic relations

It is also feared that sending the pills will result in a European arrest warrant being issued against the doctors by another country, which would put the Netherlands in a difficult position. Diplomatic relations with other European countries could also be damaged, because the Netherlands would then interfere with the (healthcare) policy of other countries, many parties in Parliament say.

The government shares these concerns. The proposal “can lead to the accusation of interference in internal affairs and have consequences for the bilateral relationship with the relevant EU member states,” wrote former minister Kuipers (VWS, D66) last year. It was therefore decided to pass on the decision to adjust the policy to the next cabinet.

Initiator Corinne Ellemeet submitted the proposal last year, but disappeared from the House after the elections in November. Her party colleague Elke Slagt-Tichelman took over the defense of the plan. That was not easy. She said that the Netherlands does not interfere with abortion care in other countries with the plan, but that it arranges it properly for the Netherlands itself and that foreign women are allowed to use it. She also said doctors can decide for themselves whether they want to participate. But she also said she was concerned: “We realize that this proposal is really on the borderline of possible diplomatic consequences. And that we cannot allay the concerns of doctors.”

It was clear to the SGP, which is also an opponent together with the Christian Union. MP Diederik van Dijk called the proposal “scandalous”: “The Netherlands has the widest abortion border in the European Union. That requires reflection rather than missionary drive.”

