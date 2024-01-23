Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/23/2024 – 7:07

This Monday, the 22nd, the government launched a plan to stimulate Brazilian industry, marked by the defense, by the more developmental wing, of the State's power to induce the economy – especially in strategic areas, such as the green agenda. Named New Industry Brazil, the package reissues policies from former PT administrations by providing R$300 billion in financing and subsidies for the sector by 2026, in addition to a public works and purchasing policy with incentives for local content (requirement to purchase from Brazilian suppliers ).

Economists are critical of the format of the plan, and point to the return of the policy of stimulating industrialization initiated in the second term of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which prioritized companies in specific sectors in the so-called “national champions” policy. The announcement also had an impact on the market, contributing to a 0.81% drop in the Ibovespa, the stock exchange's main index, and a 1.23% rise in the dollar (to R$4.98). Analysts spoke of the risk of a worsening of the fiscal situation, at a time when the economic team's goal of closing this year's accounts with zero deficit is already viewed with suspicion.

The president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, countered the criticism and defended the return of state investment, claiming that other countries are also on this path, while the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, cited a “criminalization” of government support for development industrial. “What developed nation is not doing this nowadays?” he asked.

Two absences drew almost as much attention as the billionaire figures: Fernando Haddad, from Finance, and Simone Tebet, from Planning. The two ministers, with a more fiscalist profile, were poring over the numbers of the 2024 Budget – sanctioned by Lula yesterday, on the last day of the deadline. A meeting with the Minister of Planning caused Lula and Costa to arrive almost an hour late to the event. In the end, the president stated that they had “a bad discussion about good things”. Lula stated that the R$300 billion is an “encouragement” for the industry to “take a leap in quality”. “Our problem was money. If money is not a problem, then we have to resolve things much more easily”, said Lula, demanding ministers to present results.

