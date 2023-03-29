The government’s plan to no longer levy VAT on fruit and vegetables is in danger of failing. After months of research, it appears that it is legally too complicated to determine whether, for example, mashed fruit and sauces can also fall into the VAT-free category. It is also highly questionable whether people will eat healthier.

This is evident from research commissioned by the government. The intention of the cabinet seemed so clear and healthy: not 9 but 0 percent VAT on fruit and vegetables from 2024. After months of delay and repeated insistence from the House, researchers now conclude that all seven variants lead to ‘considerable implementation and enforcement risks’ , while the health gain will be marginal.

As a result, the plan dangles, although an insider around the cabinet reports that it is ‘too premature’ to definitively refer the idea to the trash. “The coalition agreement states how we will introduce this plan, not whether.” See also LIVE Foreign Football | De Jong and Danjuma start in clash between FC Barcelona and Villarreal

Soon after the announcement, there were already doubts about the VAT plan: because what do you mean by fruit and vegetables? Much is cut, mashed, peeled or processed in sauces. And what if you add salt or sugar, is it still worth a lower VAT rate?

The cabinet therefore had SEO research carried out and the message is actually: this is perhaps too complicated a plan. Food producers who fall by the wayside (with a higher VAT rate and therefore more expensive products) could well go to court. The researchers expect legal procedures to be followed for every ‘demarcation’.

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or Apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

See also FAZ exclusive: Buschmann transfers unpopular head of department At the Ministry of Health, those involved are still cautiously pointing to the most promising variant of the seven that have been examined: the one in which fruit and vegetables are demarcated according to the codes used by Customs. But there are also major risks associated with legal proceedings.

Because the differences between unprocessed and processed fruit are too small under European law, a demarcation between, so to speak, fresh strawberries and strawberry jam will probably not hold up in court. ‘A demarcation for a differentiated VAT rate is not legally tenable,’ say the researchers.

Moreover, the health gain is too low, only a ‘limited effect’ effect is expected on the consumption of fruit and vegetables. In the best-case scenario, sales increase by four percent. While the plan can turn out to be expensive: the costs of abolishing VAT run between 550 and 950 million euros per year. And a zero rate would also be especially beneficial for people with higher incomes, because they spend more on fruit and vegetables than Dutch people with a small grant. See also Cycling Cyclist disqualified for violence: hit his rival during and after the race

incentives that work

The researchers think there are better ways to get citizens to eat healthier. They mention a sugar tax, the removal of candy vending machines from schools, or a ban on advertising, for example. It is even possible, say the researchers, to subsidize fruit and vegetables. Although you have to watch out for that, because what does it include?

Watch all our videos about politics here: