According to Koops, an adjustment within ten years is much more realistic. “We are in favor of improving housing for migrant workers, but we think it should be done carefully. More time is needed for that.”

He continues: “However you look at it: labor migrants keep coming. They can and they should. They have to live somewhere. But this hasty adjustment drives them into the arms of dishonest landlords. And that is exactly what the government does not want.”

The employment umbrella organization has approximately 130 members who mediate labor migrants, some of them also offer housing. It is estimated that half of them are already working on the adjustments. The sector organization does not dare to say how many companies will not make it to three years.

Housing market expert Peter Boelhouwer also finds a period of three years unrealistic. According to the professor, there are already far too few locations for the reception of migrant workers and new locations often encounter resistance from the population. “You see a lot of municipalities struggling with this. And companies that want to arrange housing for migrant workers on their own premises often do not get permission. These problems come on top of the already tight housing market.”