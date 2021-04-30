The Real Madrid prepare the game against Osasuna this Saturday at Di Stéfano (9pm CET), looking askance at Wednesday’s game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The The official version is and will be that there is only the duel against the Navarrese, but the reality is that Zidane will change a good part of the team thinking about the Champions League.

Returns the famous ‘Plan B’, the one that gave him such a good result in the double season (2016-17) and that he has never managed to train again with as much performance as then. Zizou knows that the team reaches the limit, with six field players who have already exceeded 3,000 minutes of play (Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Mendy, Benzema and Varane). It so happens that everyone except Mendy, They started against Chelsea in the first leg and aim to be in the second leg (although the full-back has a difficult time arriving). The reserve pilot has been lit …

Therefore, the only way to face this end of the season with guarantees is plugging in players What have they had Lightweight in the team like Isco, Odriozola, Rodrygo or Mariano. They must take a step forward in matches like Saturday’s if the team wants to arrive alive in both competitions until the end of the course. Zidane can’t afford a new stumble This Saturday or he will definitely say goodbye to LaLiga, but he cannot use the same games in three games in just eight days at this stage of the season.

Filming

In the same match against Osasuna where Zidane is bound to rotate to give rest you will also see the other side of the coin: players who need filming after their inactivity. Especially Hazard, that he has many options to be a starter because the French coach wants to see him during the minus 60 minutes to see if he is ready to repeat in the eleven against Chelsea. By last, Bouquets You have the option of playing a few minutes to measure your physical condition and decide whether or not you are a starter in London …