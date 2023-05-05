Plaionthe publisher formerly known as Koch Media, has apparently decided to restructure merging three of his labels into one: Deep Silver, Prime Matter and Ravenscourt. As part of the process they will be fired some employees, in a still unspecified number.

The news was reported by the GamesIndustry.biz newspaper, which was leaked from sources considered reliable. Journalist James Batchelor reached out to Plaion for comments and received confirmation of the ongoing restructuring and layoffs. Plaion wants simplify its publishing operations and layoffs are expected to affect a small number of people.

The company representative also specified that it is not an immediate process, but a structural change which will take place over twelve months, with the games likely to continue to be published under the Deep Silver, Prime Matter and Ravenscourt labels over the next two years as well.

Of the three, Deep Silver is the oldest label, dating back to 2002, which deals with the biggest titles such as Saints Row, Metro and the recent Dead Island 2. Ravenscourt was founded in 2015 to deal with simulators, then moving on to indies and games for families. Finally, Prime Matter was only founded in 2021 and has series such as Painkiller in its hands.

Throughout this, the other two labels under Plaion, which is part of theEmbracer Groupi.e. Milestone and Vertigo Games, it seems they will not be affected by the restructuring.