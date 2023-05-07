Plaion (formerly Koch Media) it’s a big development house which has seen his teams bring forth such hits as Saints Row, Dead Island (also 2!) and Outward.

Deep Silver (Dead Island), Prime Matters (PayDay) e Ravenscourt (9 Monkeys of Shaolin) are the 3 big teams that form the company and, surprisingly, will be unified under a single team.

He stated it a representative of Plaionduring an interview published by GameIndustry.biz. this, according to the company, will allow a low number of layoffs long term and a simplification of operations of publication.

Two minor teams of the company are not mentioned in the interview, Milestone and Vertigo Gameswhich will therefore remain separated by this unification operation.

The new big team (which will become the “Plaion Team”), will be created gradually and it will be operational within a year.

That this choice is due to the long gestation times of Dead Island 2? Very likely. According to the representative of the company, in fact, the latest titles have suffered complications in the making.

The company also pointed out that projects in progress by individual teams, will be published under the names Deep Silver, Prime Matter or Ravenscourt.

What news will be presented to Plaion fans? We will probably find out very soon.