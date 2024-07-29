Although there are still many details that are unknown, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydrais one of the most anticipated games of 2025. Now, new information about this project was recently shared, The company that will be in charge of publishing this release worldwide has been confirmed.

Through a new statement, it has been confirmed that Plaion, previously known as Koch Media, will be responsible for publishing Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydraonce the title is available. Here’s what Skydance co-president Julian Beak had to say on the matter:

“We believe Plaion is the perfect publishing partner for the global, multi-platform release of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. For our studio’s debut title, we are creating an original Marvel story directed by Amy Hennig. We are thrilled to have found a global publisher who shares our ambitious vision for the project.”

Plaion CEO Klemens Kundratitz added:

“We are proud to partner with Skydance Games and industry legend Amy Hennig on one of the most anticipated AAA games currently in development. This partnership between two ambitious independent companies is a testament to Plaion’s ongoing mission to become a global force in video game publishing.”

Unfortunately, there are no further details about this title at the moment. So far we know that this release is being developed using Unreal Engine 5.and will give us the opportunity to control Black Panther and Captain America in France during the Nazi occupation in World War II.

The game is directed by Amy Hennig, director of the original Uncharted trilogy, so we can expect a top-notch adventure. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra It will be available sometime in 2025. In related topics, you can learn more about this game here.

Author’s Note:

I have complete confidence in Hennig’s work. I can’t wait to enjoy this title, which could position itself as the definitive adventure of these Marvel characters in the video game industry.

Via: VGC