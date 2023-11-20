PLAIONItalian distributor for SEGA, SQUARE ENIX, CAPCOM, ATLUS and numerous other publishers, will be present at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023 with a series of games and gadgets for all visitors. Below are all the details.

From Sonic Superstars, the new adventure of the most famous blue hedgehog in the world, to UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of Wolves, the video game dedicated to the unforgettable robot which this year celebrates 45 years since its first Italian broadcast, up to the peripherals high-performance gaming machines from Turtle Beach. From 24 to 26 November, at stand M25 P34 in pavilion 11 of Fieramilano Rho, visitors to the fair will be able to try the best innovations in the gaming sector by PLAION

Milan, 20 November 2023 – PLAIONa leading company in the production and distribution of video games and digital entertainment products, will be present at the 2023 edition of Milan Games Week & Cartoomicsthe fair dedicated to video games, comics, cinema, music and pop culture which will take place at Fieramilano Rho The 24, 25 and 26 November. At the stand M25 P34inside the pavilion 11visitors will find a wide selection of video games and hardware for all tastes, as well as a shop where they can purchase titles and gadgets from the line up PLAION discounted.

For those who love fun at supersonic speed it will be present Sonic SuperstarsThe 2D platformer with 3D graphics by SEGA® which allows you to face a new adventure in classic style Sonic revisited in a modern key, alone or with a maximum of 3 other players. Fans of the iconic blue hedgehog will also be there waiting many surprises which will be revealed in the next few days.

At the stand PLAION another timeless icon arrives this year, the legendary Grendizer. TO 45 years since the first broadcast in Italy of the cartoon, arrives UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquet, the new Microids video game dedicated to the unforgettable Japanese robot that has left its mark on entire generations of fans. The title follows the first narrative arc of the animated series, giving players the chance to relive the most iconic moments of this epic adventure. With UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquetfans of the series will also be able to enjoy a Excellent Italian dubbing, faithful to the original work, and the memorable musical themes of the anime, reorchestrated for an even more engaging experience. In addition to the video game, the stand will also feature an exclusive photo opportunity with a 2 meter high statue of Grendizer.

Among the most recent innovations there will be Persona 5 Tacticsthe strategic role-playing game inspired by the award-winning video game Person 5 and branded ATLUS. The beloved Phantom Thieves they return in a new adventure with a new story and are ready to set the hearts of players on fire again! The fans who pass by the stand of PLAION to try the title they will be able to receive some for free exclusive gadgets *.

Visitors to Milan Games Week & Cartoomics they can also have fun withheist game par excellence of Deep Silver, Payday 3. The third chapter of this series that gave birth to a genre will be present with 4 dedicated stations to allow players to fully experience the cooperative gaming experience that distinguishes it. Furthermore, Saturday 24 November, from 11:00 to 12:00it will be possible to meet Yotobi And ilGattoSulTubo for a special Meet & Greet, during which the creators will be available for autographs and photos with fans.

Players will be able to enjoy the gaming experience to the fullest with Payday 3 thanks to REACT-R™ Controller and at Recon™ 500 headphones branded Turtle Beach, a leading company in the production of gaming accessories. The REACT-R™ It is an extremely versatile controller, which allows you to connect headphones and enhance the audio with quick access controls to take advantage of features such as Superhuman Hearing™, chat and game volume balance and microphone mute. Headphones Recon™ 500 guarantee sensational sound thanks to the innovative 60 mm Eclipse™ Dual drivers, with dedicated woofer and tweeter, and AccuTune™ technology.

For all fans of Flight Simulatorthere will also be two stations with branded flight simulators Turtle Beach. Visitors will be able to experience the sensation of being in a real cockpit thanks to VelocityOne™ Flighta universal control system developed by aeronautical engineers and pilots to best simulate a real control stick, VelocityOne™ Rudderpedal board with a high level of realism, e VelocityOne™ Standfully adjustable stand to best complete your flight simulation experience.

All-round motoring fans will be able to enjoy three branded titles Milestones: MotoGP 23the official video game of MotoGP™ with the drivers and tracks of the 2023 season, Laughs 5the two-wheeled simulation experience that takes players on incredible tracks, immersed in breathtaking settingsfrom every corner of the world, and Hot Wheels Unleashed™ 2 – Turbochargedthe video game that allows you to drive beyond 130 iconic Mattel toy cars on dizzying slopes. In the stand PLAION the customized sneaker created by will also be on display Clesio Labone of the most important Italian companies in Europe in shoe customization, dedicated precisely to Hot Wheels Unleashed™ 2 – Turbocharged. Created by hand, from scratch, through a creative process that combines design and artisan knowledge in the field of sneaker-making, the shoe is inspired by the iconic Twin Mill™ and marks a new and exciting synergy in the gaming sector, bringing together the worlds of video games, toys and sneakers.

All the products mentioned will be purchasable at special prices at dedicated store inside the stand, together with gadgets and many other items from the line up PLAION. It will also be possible to purchase the physical version of Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2the new video game dedicated to the two very famous comic book characters which will be released next November 30th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series UFO Robot Grendizer – The wolves’ banquetout in retail version on November 30th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

