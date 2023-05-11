A 16-year-old boy was killed last weekend with a shot to the faceby a plainclothes policeman trying to avoid being robbed.

According to the newspaper ‘Los Andes’, a morning newspaper in the city of Mendoza, Argentina, The event occurred when the minor was apparently trying to rob, along with an accomplice, a policeman who was in civilian clothes in the Buenos Aires town of Luis Guillón, a city in the Esteban Echeverría party, Buenos Aires province, Argentina.

The event occurred between Sardi and Almafuerte streets in that southern town, where The authorities in charge of the 2nd Police Station arrived, after being alerted by a call to 911 about an armed confrontation.

According to testimony given to investigators by a 55-year-old man who was present at the scene, this He assured that moments before, two people who were traveling on a motorcycle had tried to rob the police officer.

One of the thieves got off the motorcycle and threatened the victim with a gun, who identified himself as a policeman, took out his service weapon and fired twice. Following this, one of the criminals managed to quickly escape from the place while his accomplice was injured a few meters away and died on the spot.

Instead, the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 8 of the Lomas Zamora Judicial Department intervened.

The authorities in charge realized that The young man who was trying to rob had a gunshot wound to his face at the height of his nose, and under his body he had a silver-colored replica pistol.

Finally, it is important to know that the victim of the attempted robbery was unharmed at the time of being searched by the authoritieswho seized the regulation weapon and two 9-millimeter caliber pods served.

MARIA CAMILA SALAS V

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

