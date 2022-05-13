The Hema is carefully crawling out of the valley again. The store chain is making a profit again after the company suffered enormous losses for years, says top woman Saskia Egas Reparaz. But there is still a lot of work to be done, she warns, to make the Hema the store again for beautiful products for an affordable price. Not only the finances had to improve, but also the socks, the cheese slicer and the extension cords.

#Plagued #Hema #profit #years #good