In the largest DNA analysis of its kind, the scientists found evidence to suggest that historical plague pandemics like the Black Death were not caused by newly evolved strains of bacteria, but ones that could have arisen centuries before their outbreaks.

The bacterium Yersinia pestis, which causes the plague, first appeared in humans about 5,000 years ago. Through animals and trade routes, Y. pestis has spread globally over time on multiple occasions, according to a study published in the journal Communications Biology.

It caused the first plague pandemic in the 6th to 8th centuries and the second in the 14th to 19th centuries. The last pandemic is believed to have started with the medieval outbreak of the Black Death, which is estimated to have killed more than half of Europe’s population. The bacteria also caused the third plague pandemic between the 19th and 20th centuries.

By piecing together 601 Y. pestis genome sequences, including modern and ancient strains, researchers from Canada and Australia were able to calculate the moment when bacterial strains were likely to emerge as a threat. They broke down the different strains of plague bacteria and analyzed each strain population individually.

The strain responsible for the Black Death, which the study says started in 1346, is estimated to have diverged from an ancestral strain between 1214 and 1315 – as much as 132 years earlier.

The strain of Y. pestis associated with the first plague pandemic was previously recorded as first appearing during the Plague of Justinian, which began in 541. However, researchers have estimated that the strain was already present between 272 and 465 – until nearly 270 years before the outbreak.

Study co-author and evolutionary geneticist Hendrik Poinar, director of the Center for Ancient DNA at McMaster University in Canada, said the bacteria emerged, created small epidemics, and then “for reasons we don’t quite understand,” like famine or war, “it takes off. ”.

Origins of the third plague pandemic

The study authors estimated that the individually assessed bacterial strains of the third plague pandemic diverged from an ancestral strain between 1806 and 1901, with highly localized plague cases beginning to appear in southern China between 1772 and 1880 and then diverging into multiple strains that spread globally from Hong Kong between 1894 and 1901.

The study also found evidence to support recent academic research suggesting that the third and second plague pandemics were not mutually exclusive events, but that the third was in part the continuation or end of the second. Although pandemics have their own diverse genetic lineages that evolved differently, the third one descends directly from the 14th century strain that caused the second.

Poinar called this discovery significant because it “takes into account that most of this bacterium’s history has been a Eurocentric view, so while plague supposedly disappeared from Europe in the 18th century, it continued to spread in the Ottoman Empire and throughout the East.” Middle and probably North Africa.”

unknown paths

However, even with so many sequences from the plague bacteria, the researchers were unable to determine the path of the global spread of the plague.

Many of the genetic samples come from Europe. For example, the emergence of the bacterium in Africa has led to 90% of all modern plague cases occurring on the continent, yet there are no ancient sequences from the region, which is represented by only 1.5% of all genome samples – making it difficult to until today the appearance of Y. pestis in Africa.

There is also much less surviving historical evidence of the second plague pandemic to help estimate its geographic origins compared to the third, with the earliest textual evidence of the pandemic in Europe coming from the Black Death in 1346, the study authors said. The researchers estimated that the second pandemic originated in Russia.

A study published in the journal Nature in June used DNA analysis to find the plague bacteria in three individuals who died in 1338 in what is now Kyrgyzstan, Central Asia. He provided evidence that the Black Death came from a strain that originated in the area near Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan in the early 14th century.

The most recent study concluded that older DNA will be needed to refine current estimates of the first events of the second pandemic.

Poinar described the Kyrgyz strain as “really fascinating” but said it “doesn’t quite fit in the root yet. So I think we’re still looking for something a good 20-50 years earlier.”

He and the other authors noted that the only way to accurately estimate the evolution of strains of plague bacteria “is with well-dated sequences, such as those from skeletal remains in Lake Issyk-Kul.”