From: Sandra Sparer

Residents of the US state of Nevada are currently battling a plague of locusts. The animals pave streets and house walls.

Nevada – For those who are afraid of insects, the pictures from Nevada are a nightmare. Swarms of thousands of Mormon crickets are currently roaming the state, sometimes covering entire house walls. Numerous videos are circulating on social media documenting the extent of the situation and people’s reactions to the insect deluge.

Mormon cricket Anabrus simplex Up to 8cm Grass, perennials, bushes, crops

Even house walls do not stop the locusts

Especially the tik tok-Videos of Colette Reynolds documenting the ever-growing horde of insects in her garden and on the facade of her house are currently making the rounds in the American media.

In most of the videos, she films the scurrying insects through the window of her front door. She doesn’t dare go outside, because the insects not only crawl up the house walls, but also sit upside down on the ceiling of the canopy – and keep falling or jumping down from there. So it’s no wonder that Reynolds doesn’t want to go outside under these circumstances.

In the comments, most of them can understand their attitude only too well. “I would run screaming to Sweden,” reads one comment. Another advises: “Maybe now it’s time for a vacation”. A user commented particularly briefly and concisely: “Apocalypse”.

The Mormon crickets are not exactly small either. They can grow up to eight centimeters. Of small consolation, the insects native to the American Northwest are completely harmless to humans. They’re just gross.

If you can’t stay inside, you’ll find ways to help yourself. In Colette Reynolds’ video, her husband uses a leaf blower to rid her packages of crickets before bringing them in. Others cleaned up the pests, according to a report by USAToday even with a tractor with a snow plow aside.

The plague of locusts is expected to be over soon

Thousands of Mormon crickets are currently plaguing residents of the state of Nevada © imagebroker/imago

Radio station KNPR interviewed entomologist Jeff Knight, who cited the wet weather as a trigger for the insect plague. This will allow more plants to grow, allowing more grasshoppers to find enough food to survive.

Food is also part of the reason locusts are now coming to cities. There they simply find better and more reliable food sources. According to Knight, insects are also attracted to city lights.

After all, according to the entomologist, the spook will soon be over. The insects hatch only once a year and do not appear in such large numbers every time. “We won’t see that all summer long,” he promised in the KNPR interview.