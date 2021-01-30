Plague Inc: The Cure is the ‘expansion’ of Plague Inc: Evolved, one of the most popular casual strategy games of recent times for good reason: the pandemic caused by the coronavirus that has plagued the world for a year, and which this indie title seemed to have gotten ahead of itself before the situation even got out of control .

Plague Inc: Evolved was launched in 2016 with a good reception for the game model it proposed, which basically consists of create a virus with the ideal conditions to devastate humanity. As it is. But it wasn’t until 2020 that its popularity exploded, boosting its sales to a level that its developers had never dreamed of.

Of course, Plague Inc: Evolved It is nothing more than a game, but the current conjuncture elevated it to the masses to the point that its creators stepped up to point out that it does not use a real scientific model. “We recommend that players get their information directly from local and global health authorities,” they had to warn.

Already at the end of March 2020 and with the pandemic declared worldwide, Ndemic, the study that develops Plague Inc: Evolved, understood that the real situation was heading for disaster and that infecting humanity with a virus was no longer funny and they anticipated a curious change to the game mode: eradicate the virus, instead of spreading it.

Thus was born Plague Inc: The Cure, where the goal is no longer evil, but good: fight a looming epidemic with all the tools at your fingertips. And be careful, because although the virus is the dominant term, the pandemic can also come from a bacterium, a parasite, a fungus, a prion, a nanovirus and a biological weapon. That is not for alternatives to go to hell.

Plague Inc: The Cure it’s a DLC from Plague Inc: Evolved, so it is necessary to have the first one to be able to play the second, although this is free at least until the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled in the real world. The game can be found for sale for PC (Windows, Mac, Linux), for consoles (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) and for mobiles (iOS and Android, the latter free with payments in-app).