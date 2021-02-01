Plague Inc. It became fashionable when the covid 19 it was just beginning to spread around the world, although few imagined that the current scenario could look very similar.

This game, developed by Ndemic Creations, it became a success in a matter of months, so it will surprise those who continue to play it.

From now on, and until the covid 19 is under control, Plague Inc. will give a DLC where you can finally eliminate the virus from the face of the Earth.

The new DLC is by name ‘The Cure’, and adds a few additional mechanics to the base game.

Now you will have to launch research, social and even economic programs in order to stop the advance of the covid 19 in the world.

According to the developers of Plague Inc. East DLC It was created with the help of experts from important organizations such as WHO, who contributed to make it more realistic.

Develop a vaccine and save the world.

Although the experience sounds attractive, you should know that it adds an extra difficulty, since you must maintain a certain balance in the management of your resources to get ahead successfully.

To get this new DLC It will be enough to have the base game installed, but if for some reason you cannot find it, we recommend visiting your page on Steam.

Currently, Plague Inc. It has a 60% discount on that platform, so you can buy it for only $ 59.99 Mexican pesos.

Do not miss the opportunity and become the hero of the whole world, even if it is only in the virtual world, and if you want to be so in real life as well, remember to follow all the indications of the authorities of your country.

Hopefully vaccine distribution will start to show in a few months, but while this is happening, try to stay safe.

We recommend you:

Source.



