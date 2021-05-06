Anyone who goes public with scientific publications must tolerate factual criticism for an unlimited period of time. This has now been decided by the Federal Court of Justice in a plagiarism ruling.

M.We have repeatedly reported in the FAZ about a former professor of law who, in her doctoral thesis and post-doctoral thesis, passed off other people’s thoughts as her own. The history of German science knows only two such “double plagiarisms”. After we last clarified the case on May 10, 2017, the former Vice President of a Schleswig-Holstein university demanded that further reporting be omitted. Her lawyers argued that the professor had since resigned from the sphere of science, given up the professorship and terminated the civil service. This also ends the interest in their misconduct.

But anyone who goes public with scientific publications has to tolerate factual criticism for an unlimited period of time. After the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court, the Federal Court of Justice (VI ZR 73/20) decided that scientific publications should be assigned to the social sphere. The judges do not want the discourse on plagiarism-prone work to be restricted by personal rights. Especially since the habilitation is still held in many libraries and was recently even cited by the Federal Constitutional Court.

“Without naming, the further effects on the scientific community would not be adequately taken into account”, it says in the judgment, and: A scientific examination of plagiarism that is not identified as such leads to their perpetuation, which violates scientific interests. The former university professor has no right to be forgotten. After three years of legal disputes in four proceedings, the author has to bear five-digit costs.