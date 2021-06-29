OfFabian Mueller shut down

A plagiarism expert accuses the Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, in her book “Jetzt. How we are renewing our country ”to have written off several passages.

Update from June 29, 4:42 p.m .: The Greens have now sharply rejected the allegations of the plagiarism hunter Stefan Weber. A party spokesman said: “This is an attempt to assassinate.” Weber tried to “maliciously” damage Baerbock’s reputation. Weber had already dealt with inaccuracies in Baerbock’s curriculum vitae since May. “The passages described are generally accessible facts or known Green positions,” said the spokesman for the Greens. Baerbock turned on the lawyer Christian Schertz, who specializes in media law.

The well-known legal expert Schertz stated in a statement: “I cannot begin to recognize a copyright infringement, since the few passages referred to are nothing more than the reproduction of generally known facts and political views.”

The Ullstein publishing house, which published the book, also protested against the allegations. “The manuscript of Annalena Baerbock’s book has been carefully edited by the publisher,” the publisher said in a statement. “We cannot detect any copyright infringement.”

Annalena Baerbock: Serious allegations of plagiarism – Did the Green candidate write off her book?

First report from June 29th: Munich – If the serious allegations are true, the political consequences are hard to predict. The plagiarism expert Stefan Weber wants in the book of the Green * chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock *, published on June 21, 2021, “Now. How we are renewing our country ”found serious craftsmanship errors in several places. Weber writes on his website. First reported Focus Online.

Merkur.de has checked some of the corresponding original sources and can confirm the adoption of individual passages. For example, on page 79 of her book, Baerbock wrote:

Climate change affects the entire value chain of companies, for example due to the extreme weather-related failure of suppliers, damage to roads, rails and buildings or a scarcity of raw materials. Between 2000 and 2019, global damage from extreme weather events caused by climate change amounted to US $ 2.56 trillion.

As Weber writes, these lines originally come from the blog “Klimawandel – Challenge Accepted” of the Association of Businesses for Emissions Trading and Climate Protection. Part of the text was taken almost word for word from an entry on January 27, 2021.

Climate change affects the entire value chain of companies: be it due to the extreme weather-related failure of suppliers, damage to transport infrastructure or buildings or changes in the nature or availability of raw materials. (…) Between 2000 and 2019, the total damage from extreme weather events caused by climate change (11,000 events registered) amounted to 2,560 billion US dollars.

Serious allegations against Annalena Baerbock: Has the Green politician written off?

Elsewhere, on page 174, Baerbock writes:

A total of ten countries joined the European Union on this day: the Baltic states and the former Soviet republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, the former Yugoslav republic of Slovenia and the two Mediterranean states of Malta and Cyprus. The EU grew from 15 to 25 members – and welcomed around 75 million new Union citizens.

Almost congruent is a paragraph on the website of the Federal Agency for Civic Education from an article from April 30, 2019:

A total of ten countries joined the European Union on this day: the Baltic states and the former Soviet republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, the former Yugoslav republic of Slovenia and the two Mediterranean states of Malta and Cyprus. The EU grew from 15 to 25 members – and welcomed around 75 million new Union citizens.

Weber quotes numerous other passages, including Baerbock from Wikipedia, the news magazine mirror and have copied from the party program of the Greens. The plagiarism expert also writes on his website that it is clear that a non-fiction book is not a dissertation and that “no sources are given at all” throughout the book. Nevertheless, this is no legitimation for “serious text plagiarism”. These are ethically incorrect and have already been rightly criticized several times, according to Weber.

Baerbock himself has so far been silent on the allegations. It is unclear whether the Green politician herself or the employee who was involved in the production of the book plagiarized. (fmü) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

