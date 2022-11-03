The lawsuit against Mariah Carey over possible plagiarism with her hit All I want for Christmas is you is off the job. Country singer Andy Stone has announced that he has dropped the case, reports variety .

Stone started the case in June. He claimed that five years before Carey released her song, he also made a song with the same title. Stone recorded the song, which does not sound the same and also has different lyrics, under the stage name Vince Vance & The Valiants.

The singer informed the court on Monday that the case will not go ahead. He initially demanded $20 million in damages, because Carey would exploit his “style and popularity.”

Carey released her song in 1994, topped the charts in 26 countries and reportedly earns tons of money every year with her Christmas song.





