MAccusations of plagiarism are such a thing. You should actually only report on them if you know them and can understand them in detail. The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (SZ) is now reporting on allegations about Alice Weidel’s doctoral thesis. In 2011, the AfD federal chairwoman spoke at the University of Bayreuth on the topic “The pension system of the People's Republic of China. Reform options from a regulatory theory perspective to increase risk resistance”.

What exactly – experts not named by the SZ – found is only given as an example. A complete concordance that juxtaposes the statement and the original source is missing. According to the SZ, the report lists 32 fragments of plagiarism and 18 mislabeled quotations. “These are all individual passages of text, a few connected sentences or even just sentence fragments.”

Both the SZ and an anonymous reviewer formulate things very cautiously. It is said that it is not yet known whether one could speak of a deception. And: “It is not a clear-cut case like that of former Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg.” In fact, the plagiarism in Guttenberg’s first doctoral thesis is extremely numerous. Everything that came after that did not come close to this quality and quantity, not even Franziska Giffey. In this respect, the statement that it is less bad than Guttenberg is banal. It doesn't actually get any worse. The Bayreuth University is now examining the allegations against the AfD politician. Guttenberg also received his first doctorate here.

Weidel reacts like other politicians

According to the SZ, Weidel says that the political motivation of the report is “obvious”: “Weidel demanded that the experts be named and that it be clarified who financed the investigation.” This reaction is a practiced reflex. Other politicians also reacted in the same way to accusations of plagiarism. However, it is irrelevant who found plagiarism and for what reasons. The only thing that matters is how the university evaluates these finds and whether it revokes the doctoral degree because of a violation of good scientific practice.







Nobody can predict whether Weidel will face such a withdrawal. The university does not want to comment. The fact that it is being checked suggests initial suspicion. But in addition to the objective fact of plagiarism, there must also be intent. Such an intention is affirmed if quantity or quality or a mixture of both is present. In concrete terms, this means: There can't be just one plagiarism. Even five short plagiarisms are not enough. There has to be more. How much is not specified anywhere. The university has some leeway in its decision. Weidel could file a complaint against a negative decision for Weidel at the administrative court and litigate through all instances. That takes years. She will therefore definitely be listed as “Dr.” on the ballot paper for the upcoming federal election.