Annalena Baerbock is criticized again: The book of the Greens is said to be partly a plagiarism. But what is it about the accusation? Just a little faux pas again?

Berlin – After the anger about hers embellished resume* Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is again in need of explanation. Plagiarism hunter Stefan Weber accuses the candidate for chancellor of having copied individual passages for her new book. The Austrian communication researcher lists more than ten places in which passages are said to have been taken almost word for word, as focus.de first reported. The party headquarters did not respond spontaneously to the allegations.

Baerbock had her book "Jetzt. How we renew our country "was published last week. In addition to personal experiences, such as hers Childhood in Lower Saxony*, she also describes her political approach. According to the media report, she is said to have used other sources without indicating them. But what is the truth of the allegations against Baerbock, who has recently been the victim of fake news and false reports again and again?