Reuters: Singer accuses Placido Domingo of harassment

The singer has filed new allegations of sexual harassment against the Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo, writes Reuters.

The publication clarified that the charges were brought by the singer, whose identity has not yet been disclosed. She accused a colleague during a television program on La Sexta. The singer noted that once Domingo tried to kiss her, at the next meeting he asked permission to put his hands in the back pockets of his trousers.

The woman explained that both cases occurred in the early 2000s. At the time, she did not report them to law enforcement or her superiors.

Earlier, about 20 women accused the opera singer of harassment. According to them, Domingo allowed himself to touch and kiss them, invite them to meetings, call at night and much more. They also believe that the rejection of contact with the artist negatively affected their career. The singer’s spokesman called everything that was happening an attempt to tarnish the musician’s reputation.