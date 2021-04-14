The Monte Carlo Masters 1,000, in addition to the Rafa Nadal win, brought that of the other two Spaniards in the fray. PAblo Carreño overwhelmed the Russian Karen Khachanov (6-2 and 6-3) after proclaiming himself champion last Sunday at the ATP 250 in Marbella and in the second round, Norwegian Casper Ruud awaits him, who defeated Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 and 6-2, which was the great surprise of the day.

Roberto Bautista, who turned 33 today, defeated American Tommy Paul without major problems (6-3 and 6-4) and will face Russian Andrey Rublev in the second round, a tennis player whom he has never surpassed on clay and with whom he maintains a 4-2 favorable for the Castellón tennis player in direct confrontations.

The fourth member of the Spanish representation in Monte Carlo is Alejandro Davidovich, who faces the French Lucas Pouille on Thursday and he will try to get his fifth victory in a Masters 1,000.