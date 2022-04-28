Two months after Moscow’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, the United States continues to apply unprecedented sanctions against a gallery of Russian oligarchs, including many of the country’s wealthiest and most influential men.

Washington’s latest round of sanctions came last week, targeting Russia’s virtual currency mining industry and imposing new sanctions on a number of Russian institutions and individuals, including Konstantin Malofeyev – an oligarch accused by US authorities of providing financial support. to Moscow’s separatist projects in Crimea and which has ties to the American far-right.

+ Boats, helicopters, art: Europe freezes US$32 billion in oligarchic assets

The United States is casting a wide net with its sanctions, hoping to attract some of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest associates in a bid to dry up vital sources of Kremlin-linked revenue and potentially even pressure Putin to change his calculus about to Ukraine. There has been an unprecedented level of sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs since the February 24 invasion: the oligarchs were stripped of their American mansions and expropriated from yachts that resemble floating fortresses.

But there are still a number of major oligarchs that have yet to be specifically sanctioned, among them notorious figures like Roman Abramovich, who is notable for previously owning football club Chelsea. Abramovich has reportedly not yet been sanctioned by the US because of his role as a potential return channel between Kiev and Moscow. Also untouched by sanctions so far is Russia’s richest billionaire, Vladimir Potanin.

While seizures of yachts and luxury homes could make headlines — and could lead some oligarchs to part with similar assets — the reality is that industry after industry in the US remains open to anonymous, oligarchic wealth.

The reason oligarchs can continue to acquire, spend and enrich can be summed up in one word: anonymity.

For years, several American industries have provided oligarchs with access to the anonymous financial flows needed to hide their wealth, preventing investigators and journalists from tracking their investments. This has allowed Russia’s oligarchs to hide billions of dollars from the prying eyes of government officials and regulators, allowing them to use their money for whatever they want — including spending that might help their benefactor Putin.

The idea that this wealth is somehow “offshore” is outdated; instead of turning to traditional havens like the British Virgin Islands or Cyprus for financial anonymity, oligarchs around the world are increasingly turning to American shores. Indeed, no country has provided more anonymity for this wealth in recent years than the US.

While countries like the UK and Malta have attracted Russian capital, the US offers not only the same anonymous services but much larger markets for endless financial secrecy, drawing corrupt oligarchs like moths to a flame. The Tax Justice Network recently ranked the US as the country with the highest financial secrecy score, right behind the British territory of the Cayman Islands. Or, as Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen put it last year: “There is a good argument that, right now, the best place to hide and launder ill-gotten gains is actually the United States.”

For decades, the US has been the effective capital of the anonymous formation of shell companies, with states like Delaware and Nevada effectively stripping any identifying information from the assets in question to anyone who wanted it – no questions asked.

While wealthy Westerners initially took advantage of these anonymous shells to hide their own wealth through offshoring networks, it was oligarchs who rushed to use them in recent years, hiding their money in the US. In a major move last year, Congress finally passed legislation that will effectively ban the anonymous formation of shell companies — but those restrictions have yet to be implemented and we are still awaiting the final language of the new regulations.

These types of anonymous financial vehicles and under-the-table investments have allowed oligarchs to invest vast amounts of wealth in the US – and not only keep that wealth hidden from anyone who seeks it, but also use it to overturn American policy and threaten the americans. Even the federal government remains completely in the dark about the scope and extent of these investments.

As the 2021 Pandora Papers revealed, corrupt figures from around the world rushed to the United States to set up these anonymous tools. In fact, this release of millions of documents revealed that states like South Dakota also got in on the action; thanks to anonymous state funds, it currently hides hundreds of billions of dollars of untraceable riches — money that some suspect may be linked directly to Russian oligarchs.

And that’s not the only area where this anonymity allows oligarchs to hide large fortunes. The US real estate industry has enjoyed a two-decade exemption from basic anti-money laundering checks, meaning the entire industry – worth tens of trillions of dollars, across all jurisdictions across the country – is effectively open for transactions. anonymous and untraceable.

In real estate, it’s not just mansions and penthouses that draw the attention of oligarchs. Commercial real estate, steel mills, factories – they have all been linked to various oligarchs. It does not stop there. Port facilities and forests, agricultural properties and mining investments, entire apartment buildings and sports arenas and oil fields – almost everything that qualifies as American real estate is open to oligarchs looking to hide their wealth. And they do so in perfect anonymity.

Private equity and hedge funds – investment vehicles worth trillions of dollars – also enjoyed a two-decade exemption from basic due diligence checks. Unsurprisingly, they’ve also become favorite houses for oligarchic investments.

For example, Abramovich is already directly connected to holdings in US hedge funds, while Potanin secretly controlled a private equity firm that oversaw the voting database in Maryland. And these are just two cases in a booming industry that still provides all the anonymity Russian oligarchs need.

There seems to be no end to the number and variety of American industries that have provided all the anonymity and services Putin’s associates demand to hide their wealth.

But there is still much to be done. For now, Russia’s oligarchs — and equally wealthy and notorious figures in other countries — will continue to use every tool of financial secrecy in the United States to fund dictators who threaten American national security and global stability.

