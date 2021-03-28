D.he foundation “Places of the History of Democracy” is taking shape. After long negotiations in the coalition, the draft law and the detailed concept are now available. The foundation is to be decided by the Bundestag before the summer break and work will start this year. The seat will be a House of Democracy near the Paulskirche in Frankfurt am Main.

Frank Pergande Political correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

The Paulskirche itself is being extensively restored as an “outstanding historical place of remembrance for the history of German democracy”. The federal government is currently making half a million euros available for this, and millions more will follow in the next two years. Other places for the foundation are the Hambacher Schloss, the cemetery of the March fallen in Berlin, the Rastatt memorial and the house of the Weimar Republic. The foundation is also to take over the care of the freedom and unity monument, the much-discussed “unity seesaw”.

Minister of State for Culture Monika Grütters told the FAS that it strengthens “the forces of civil society and thus also the defensibility of our democracy, if we have the chance not only to mature through wrestling with the past, but also to grow in awareness of our own traditions of freedom”. Grütters refers to the topicality of the topic. “Great moments in the history of German democracy” should be “both a warning and a motivating reminder that democracy is not a gift, but an achievement”.