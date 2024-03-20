The Easter holidays They are very close, so if you are looking for a place to spend these days in Jalisco, but you don't want to go to Puerto Vallarta Whether because there will be many visitors or you are simply looking for another landscape, we will tell you about some options.

A option for those who want to escape the heat, is Mazamitla Although it is not cold, it has a less hot climate than the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

In this place you can surround yourself with nature, stay in a comfortable cabin and whether it is a trip as a couple, with friends or alone, you can enjoy the wonders that this offers. Magic Town.

Other magical towns that offer a respite from the city and the hot climate are Tapalpa and Sebastián del Oeste.

In Tapalpa you can visit the Valley of the Enigmas, known as 'Las Piedrotas', a place with an uncertain origin, you can practice an extreme sport, ride a horse or visit the Salto del Nogal waterfall.

While San Sebastian del Oeste You can visit Cerro de la Bufa, try delicious foods and drinks such as raicilla, an agave distillate, as well as taste a delicious coffee, huitlacoche stewed with spices and onion or tongue in almond sauce.

Another destination to connect with nature is Achimec in Huejúcar, where you can camp and do ecotourism.