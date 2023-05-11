Protection at the Planalto Palace was installed in 2013 and remained during the mandates of Michel Temer (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL)

After 10 years, the GSI (Institutional Security Office) removed this Wednesday (May 10, 2023) the bars that surrounded the Planalto Palace, at the request of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). According to PT “Brazil does not need to be surrounded by a fence” and the “democracy does not require a wall”.

With the removal, the building returns to compose the initial urbanistic idea of ​​the architects Oscar Niemeyer (1907-2012) and Lúcio Costa (1902-1998), who designed the Pilot Plan of Brasilia.

The structures were installed in June 2013 for security reasons after around 10,000 demonstrators gathered at the National Congress to protest against the government of Dilma Roussef (PT).

See photos of the Planalto Palace with and without railings, from 2012:

In 2017, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) even filed an ACP (Public Civil Action) to force the Union to remove the barrier. The argument was that the threats were not everyday to justify the permanence of the bars. However, the judge in charge of the case, Luciana Tolentino de Moura, rejected the request and argued that the protection of the building was more urgent.

On this 4th, president Lula criticized the former president Michel Temer (MDB), whom he blamed for the initiative to encircle the Planalto and the perimeter of the Alvorada and Jaburu Palaces. He also made reference to former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) without citing his name, whom he called “thing”.