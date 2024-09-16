Scientists still don’t know how this kind of tear trick makes the condition get better even if the medicine is just a sugar pill.

In this context, public health specialist Dr. Mohamed Qamari said that the human mind has not revealed all its secrets or revealed all the powers it possesses.

Qamari added to the morning program broadcast on Sky News Arabia that:

Placebo drugs are drugs that have been stripped of their active ingredient and may be in the form of tablets, syrups, lozenges, or other.

A skilled doctor can engage in dialogue with the patient’s mind to awaken what is in this mind in the human being.

Throughout history, man has been linked to material things. Many people are not convinced by psychotherapy sessions, but they are mentally linked to something material, which is medicine in its various forms.

Sometimes we offer something material to connect the patient psychologically to the treatment and to stimulate his strength.

There are psychosomatic diseases such as cancer and irritable bowel syndrome that respond to treatment with psychological support that helps the patient endure what is coming.

The patient’s psychological state contributes more than a third to his adherence to medication.

For her part, Asmaa Bin Huwaidi, a psychiatric consultant at the American Center for Neuropsychiatry, said that the placebo is an old idea or term, and the diseases that respond to it are those that have a large amount of pain or psychological impact.

Asmaa added to the morning program broadcast on Sky News Arabia that: