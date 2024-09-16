Scientists still don’t know how this kind of tear trick makes the condition get better even if the medicine is just a sugar pill.
In this context, public health specialist Dr. Mohamed Qamari said that the human mind has not revealed all its secrets or revealed all the powers it possesses.
Qamari added to the morning program broadcast on Sky News Arabia that:
- Placebo drugs are drugs that have been stripped of their active ingredient and may be in the form of tablets, syrups, lozenges, or other.
- A skilled doctor can engage in dialogue with the patient’s mind to awaken what is in this mind in the human being.
- Throughout history, man has been linked to material things. Many people are not convinced by psychotherapy sessions, but they are mentally linked to something material, which is medicine in its various forms.
- Sometimes we offer something material to connect the patient psychologically to the treatment and to stimulate his strength.
- There are psychosomatic diseases such as cancer and irritable bowel syndrome that respond to treatment with psychological support that helps the patient endure what is coming.
- The patient’s psychological state contributes more than a third to his adherence to medication.
For her part, Asmaa Bin Huwaidi, a psychiatric consultant at the American Center for Neuropsychiatry, said that the placebo is an old idea or term, and the diseases that respond to it are those that have a large amount of pain or psychological impact.
Asmaa added to the morning program broadcast on Sky News Arabia that:
- Placebo therapy is useful in some conditions such as anxiety disorders, depression, and chronic pain.
- Some diseases have a psychological role in their treatment, such as irritable bowel syndrome.
- The patient must be made aware that what he is taking is a placebo that does not contain any active pharmaceutical ingredient.
- The psychological aspect of placebo therapy depends on giving hope and reassurance and convincing him of the medical team’s treatment plan.
- Some cases respond to placebo, symptoms gradually improve, stress decreases, and the patient accepts the treatment plan.
