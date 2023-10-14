The Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale from the Autoblog Garage is on Collecting Cars!

Winter is coming. A well-known saying from a fairly popular series on HBO. And that meant for me and my brother to take stock with the Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale from the Autoblog Garage. Another season to it, or can the next owner enjoy this brute in 2024?

As you can see, we opted for the latter. It’s actually for three reasons. And I will explain this in detail so that you have context about the Maserati auction on Collecting Cars.

1. Location

When we bought the Maserati together, my brother and I practically lived on the same street. Having a car together is not such a bad idea. Sometimes I grabbed him, other times he took it. That actually always went well!

Earlier this year my girlfriend and I bought an apartment and I now live about 40 minutes away from my brother. It doesn’t make the logistics of having a car together any easier, does it?

2. Maintenance and finishing touches

When is a car in perfect condition to be sold? If it has just been serviced, of course. That is exactly the case with the MC Stradale. The Maserati has had a new MOT and maintenance at Franco Auto, an official Maserati service dealer in Kwintsheul.

Of course, it also helps that no points of interest emerged from the MOT and maintenance. I already knew in advance that the parking sensors were no longer functioning properly. Franco installed new parking sensors at our request. A job that also requires removing the rear bumper. But I think this should just work. In short, the GT is in its prime prime. That can reassure a potential buyer.

Before the Stradale got its turn, I already made sure the car was as tidy as possible. The old badges have been replaced by brand new ones, freshly delivered by Maserati from Modena. Still nice to receive mail from the factory in Italy. The wrap has also been removed and the car shines in its Grigio Touring color. In addition, four new Michelin Pilot Sport 4S were installed in June.

3. Done with the car what I wanted to do

You buy a car with an idea. At least, that’s what I assume. For me, that meant an occasional trip across the border, getting an ice cream on the beautiful summer days and perhaps also going on a tour. I checked off the list all the things I wanted to do with this car over the past year.

A recent highlight was a rally organized by Openroads and Collecting Cars in Zeeuws-Vlaanderen. Driving through the Zeeland polder on a warm sunny Sunday, with a snack and a drink. Absolutely great! 5,000 fun KM’s later we are now.

Unique in offering

It is nice to mention that Collecting Cars has now auctioned more than 10,000 cars, but never before has a Maserati MC Stradale from the first series been auctioned. Yes, once: we bought it hehe. By this I mean the variant produced in 2011 and 2012. Only 497 of these were made worldwide.

An unknown number of the later MC Stradale were produced. You can recognize an MC Stradale from the first series by the fact that the rear seats are missing, the MC F1 transmission and optional carbon bucket seats with half roll cage: the same carbon seats as in the Ferrari Enzo!

Managed Sale on Collecting Cars

With the three points in mind, a decision has been made, as you already saw from the title. We will be offering the Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale on Collecting Cars, in fact, at the time this article is published the lot is ‘live’. This completes the circle, because I purchased the car via the same auction platform from Sweden. The Stradale is therefore looking for a new enthusiast.

We previously wrote about the RDW import process in the Netherlands, where we were assisted by VDS Automotive. After the car was registered, we drove it to the official Maserati dealer Louwman Exclusive in Utrecht for an inspection. Something you normally do in advance, but it was nice that we received confirmation of the good condition of the car AFTER the purchase.

You can choose to do a lot of things yourself on the auction site. But you can also let yourself be completely relieved. We have opted for the latter through a Managed Sale. A full-service package from the auction platform with the aim of relieving you of all your worries. Collecting Cars takes care of the complete sales process for 695 euros ex VAT. Everything is included here. From detailing your car to taking photos. And from answering questions from bidders to arranging transport for a buyer.

In the meantime, your car is on the secured grounds of Collecting Cars and interested parties can also physically visit during the auction to view the car in real life.

The big advantage is that you don’t have to worry about it yourself. In addition, a managed sale also gives confidence to the seller. Collecting Cars Nederland has been offering this service from Oegstgeest (Differs) for some time and has now developed its own style that appeals to me. By the way, if the car is successfully auctioned, they will also take care of the transfer of the car. This can of course be done on site at Differs or they can coordinate the transport with the buyer.

So unburdening sounded attractive, which is the main reason for choosing a Managed Sale.

What follows now are exciting remaining days on the auction platform. You can bid on the Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale on Collecting Cars. With a successful sale I can look back on the most beautiful car I have ever owned. To surpass a GranTurismo in terms of design is a difficult one.

I’ll see what will replace the Stradale. I still have the Lexus IS250, but this is more of a mobility solution than a car that puts a grin on your face. In short, a new issue to deal with. Nice 🙂

